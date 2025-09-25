They Call Him OG Reviews: Disaster is the Word, Fans Declare!

They Call Him OG released in theatres on September 25, 2025, with high expectations riding on the star power of Pawan Kalyan and stylised action sequences. The opening half broadly lives up to the hype, atmospheric, elevated, and pulsing with cinematic swagger. However, critics and audiences alike note that the second half struggles to sustain the momentum.

In the early scenes, director Sujeeth wastes no time immersing the audience in tension, intrigue and gangster dynamics. The setup introduces Ojas Gambheera in dramatic fashion, weaving in the Mumbai underworld, past betrayals and a mysterious exodus. Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence is his biggest asset here. He infuses even familiar beats with gravitas and aura. The action sequences, especially in the first half, are loud, bold and stylish, often elevated by Thaman’s pulsating background score.

As the narrative moves into the latter half, it begins to fray. Predictable tropes like the kidnapped child or wife drama feel overused, and some plot threads seem underdeveloped or recycled. Scenes that might have packed emotional weight come across as formulaic. Several critics point out that while OG is built for fans, the logic often takes a backseat. Dialogue inconsistencies, tonal shifts and pacing issues further expose cracks in its structure.

On the performance front, Emraan Hashmi makes a striking entry as the antagonist, though his character is occasionally one dimensional. Supporting cast members including Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy do what they can with the material. Visually, the film delivers. The cinematography and production design are polished, and several sequences look spectacular.

In sum, They Call Him OG is a film elevated by its star and select moments of visual flair, but hindered by a weaker second half that fails to match the promise of its opening. Fans of Pawan Kalyan will find plenty to applaud, but viewers seeking a tightly plotted gangster saga may walk away wanting more.