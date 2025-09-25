OG Movie Celebration Turns Fatal: Pawan Kalyan Fan Dies in Freak Accident

In a tragic incident, a fan of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan died in a road accident. The mishap occurred in Undi, West Godavari district, late on Wednesday (September 24) night.

As per information reaching here, a group of youngsters had organized a bike rally to celebrate the release of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s movie They Call Him OG.

Unfortunately, one of the youngsters rammed his bike into an auto. The accident instantly claimed one life and injured another person. Details of the deceased and the injured have not yet been revealed.

The accident once again highlights how fans often put their lives at risk while celebrating movie stars. Ahead of the release of They Call Him OG, several youngsters posted reels on social media platforms, flaunting the style adopted by Pawan Kalyan in the film.

Many were seen wielding swords and wearing T-shirts printed with graphics from the movie.

The tragic incident comes months after two individuals were killed in an accident after attending the pre-release event of Ram Charan’s Game Changer in Rajahmundry in January this year. Pawan Kalyan had also attended the event.

Aarava Manikanta and Thokada Charan from Gaigolupadu in Kakinada attended the pre-release event of Game Changer held in Rajahmundry on Saturday night. While returning home, their bike was hit by a van, and they were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.