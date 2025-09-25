ICSI CS Exam Registration December 2025: Last Date, Schedule and Key Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened applications for the CS Executive and Professional programmes for the December 2025 session. The registration window began on August 26, 2025, and will close on September 25, 2025, without late fee. Those who miss this will still have a chance to apply by paying a late fee till October 10, 2025.

The examinations are set to be held from December 22 to December 29, 2025, in both English and Hindi. Applicants can choose their preferred medium of examination. The schedule, notification, and all relevant details are available on ICSI’s official portal at icsi.edu.

Who Can Apply? Eligibility Criteria

To register for the CS Executive programme, candidates must complete the online pre-examination test. For the Professional programme, passing the required executive examinations is mandatory. Some aspirants will also be required to complete a One Day Orientation Programme (ODOP) or equivalent module, depending on their registration timeline.

Fees & Charges

Executive Programme: ₹1,500 per group

Professional Programme: ₹1,800 per group

Late application fee: ₹250

For changes in exam centre, group, medium, or optional subject, a service charge of ₹250 is applicable

For applications from overseas centres like Dubai, a surcharge of USD 100 (or equivalent in INR) applies

Documents & Application Process

Candidates will need to upload scanned copies of required documents during registration. These include:

Date of birth proof

Class 12 pass certificate or equivalent

Category certificate (if applicable)

Photograph and signature

The application process will involve filling out personal, academic and contact details, selecting exam modules, paying fees, and submitting the form online.