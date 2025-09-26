Karnataka Govt Job Aspirants Stage Massive Protest in Dharwad, Demand Filling of 3 Lakh Vacancies

Thousands of civil service aspirants took to the streets of Dharwad on Thursday, demanding the immediate recruitment of over three lakh vacant government posts across the state. The protest, organised under the banner of the All Karnataka Students’ Association, brought the city to a standstill as young graduates voiced anger over recruitment delays, age-limit barriers, and lack of transparency.

Aspirants’ Demands Take Centre Stage

With banners in hand, protesters marched peacefully through Dharwad’s key junctions—Srinagar, Alur Venkatrao, and Jubilee Circles—causing massive traffic disruptions. Their demands included:

A transparent, annual recruitment calendar

Rectification of errors in exam translations

Extension of maximum age limits for government job applications

“We have waited patiently, but our futures are slipping away because of administrative negligence,” said a spokesperson for the association.

Police confirmed the protest remained peaceful, with security deployed to prevent disruption.

A Decade-Long Vacancy Crisis

According to students, nearly three lakh posts across 20 government departments remain unfilled, including over 70,000 teaching positions. Many aspirants allege they have lost eligibility due to age restrictions after years of preparing for exams that were repeatedly postponed.

Protesters also slammed the government for prioritising welfare schemes while ignoring youth unemployment. Despite multiple memoranda, students say responses from authorities have been limited to vague promises.

Government Response Still Vague

Officials from the employment and police departments acknowledged the grievances and promised to escalate them to higher authorities. While they praised the protesters’ discipline, they cited budgetary and procedural hurdles as obstacles to immediate recruitment.

No specific timelines for job notifications or exams were announced.

What’s Next?

Student leaders have warned of state-wide agitations if the government fails to act soon. With youth unemployment at a worrying high, Dharwad’s protest may just be the beginning of a larger movement across Karnataka.

The Logical Indian’s Take

The Dharwad protest highlights a critical governance challenge: restoring public trust through transparent recruitment and empathetic policymaking. The Logical Indian stands by the aspirants’ call for fairness and urges the Karnataka government to act decisively.

Filling long-pending vacancies is not just an administrative task—it’s a promise to the state’s youth and their future.