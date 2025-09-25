Is September 26 a Stock Market Holiday? Check Now

As investors prepare for the week ahead, many are curious whether the stock markets will remain open on September 26, 2025. The good news is that tomorrow is a regular trading day, with no scheduled market holiday. Both the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will operate as usual, allowing traders and investors to continue their activities without any interruption.

It’s important to remember that stock markets remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, so the upcoming weekend will see no trading activity. Traders should plan accordingly, especially if they are considering weekend strategies or short-term positions.

Looking ahead, several upcoming holidays in the Indian stock market include:

Gandhi Jayanti – October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Dussehra – October 23, 2025 (Thursday)

Diwali – November 1, 2025 (Friday)

Investors are advised to mark these dates in their calendars to avoid any surprises and plan their trades around these market closures.

In summary, September 26, 2025, is a normal trading day, so markets will remain active. However, with the weekend approaching, traders should be aware that Saturday, September 27, and Sunday, September 28, 2025, will be non-trading days.