December School Holidays 2025: State-Wise Winter Vacation Dates

Schools across India are set to enjoy an extended holiday period in December 2025, combining winter vacations with festive closures. With Christmas Eve officially declared a national school holiday for the first time, students will receive a long stretch of rest, celebration, and relief from academics. While Uttar Pradesh has announced a 12-day break, PM Shri Schools will observe a 10-day vacation. Other states, especially those in colder regions, have issued even longer schedules.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Bring Consecutive School Holidays

All schools in the country will remain closed on December 24, as Christmas Eve has been designated a nationwide holiday. This leads directly into Christmas Day on December 25, giving students two back-to-back festive holidays. Children will get ample time to participate in seasonal celebrations, family gatherings, and cultural programs without academic pressure.

Jammu and Kashmir Announces Longest Winter Break

Due to extreme cold and freezing temperatures, Jammu and Kashmir has rolled out one of the lengthiest winter vacations in India.

Pre-primary or Balvatika classes will be on holiday from November 26, 2025, and will remain closed until February 28, 2026.

Students from Classes 1 to 8 will begin their break on December 1, also extending until February 28, 2026.

For Classes 9 to 12, the winter vacation will start on December 11, 2025, and continue up to February 22, 2026.

Schools in both the Kashmir division and the winter zones of Jammu are expected to reopen toward the end of February or the beginning of March.

Haryana Confirms Winter Break for Early January

Haryana has announced that its winter holidays for the 2025–26 session will run from January 1 to January 15, 2025, with classes resuming on January 16.

A similar schedule will be followed in the subsequent academic year as well, providing consistency for students and schools.

Punjab, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh Expected to Follow Similar Holiday Timeline

Schools in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh are likely to take their winter break during the first half of January 2026.

These regions usually adopt a holiday schedule that aligns with Delhi and Haryana because of similar temperature patterns and cold-wave conditions.

Uttar Pradesh Declares 12-Day Winter Vacation

Students in Uttar Pradesh will enjoy a 12-day winter break as temperatures drop across the state. Schools will close from December 20 to December 31, 2025, providing much-needed relief from chilly mornings. Institutions are expected to reopen on January 1, 2026, unless district authorities issue further weather-related updates.

PM Shri Schools to Remain Closed for 10 Days

PM Shri Schools across the country will observe a 10-day winter vacation, beginning on December 23, 2025, and ending on January 1, 2026.

This break gives students and teachers a refreshing pause before they begin the new academic year.

Bihar Likely to Announce Winter Vacation Soon

The Meteorological Department has predicted a significant drop in temperature in Bihar after November 24.

As seen in the previous year—when winter holidays were extended due to severe cold—the Education Department may soon issue a notice announcing holidays for the younger classes, especially Classes 1 to 5.

Dense fog, near-10°C temperatures, and health concerns for small children are factors behind this expected announcement.

December School Holidays 2025: What Students Should Expect

Students and parents should keep an eye on state-wise notifications, as more updates may follow in the coming weeks.

For now, the December school holiday period includes the nationwide closures on Christmas Eve and Christmas, long winter breaks in northern states, and scheduled vacations in central and eastern regions.

The combination of festive celebrations, cold-weather schedules, and academic planning makes December 2025 one of the most anticipated holiday months of the year.

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