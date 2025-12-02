Samantha-Raj Marriage: Shhyamali De Drops Cryptic Post About Life!

A day after filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Raj’s former wife Shhyamali De shared a reflective update on her Instagram account. The post marks her first public activity since the news of the wedding broke.

Shhyamali, who was married to Raj from 2015 until their reported separation in 2022, posted an image of the Milky Way galaxy. The picture featured a small highlighted point with the words “We live here,” offering a philosophical reminder of how small human life is when seen against the vastness of the universe. The tone of the post appeared contemplative and focused on perspective rather than directed at anyone.

This comes shortly after her earlier Instagram story where she had shared the line “Desperate people do desperate things,” a message that circulated widely on social media. Her newest update stands out for its calmer, introspective nature and has drawn attention for its timing, coming just a day after Raj and Samantha’s ceremony.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were married on December 1, 2025, in a Linga Bhairavi Vivaha ceremony accompanied by Bhuta Shuddhi rituals at the Isha Yoga Centre. The wedding was a private event attended by close family and friends.