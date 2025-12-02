Melania Trump Unveils White House Holiday Decor with Heartwarming Theme

Melania Trump has officially ushered in the Christmas season at the White House, unveiling this year’s festive decorations themed “Home Is Where the Heart Is.” The décor celebrates American traditions while also nodding to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

Volunteers from across the country helped transform the Executive Mansion with an impressive display featuring 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, over 700 feet of garland, 25,000 feet of ribbon, more than 2,800 gold stars, and thousands of butterflies. Notably, the traditional East Wing display is absent this year, as Donald Trump had the structure and its colonnade removed to make room for a new ballroom.

The Blue Room’s official Christmas tree has been dedicated to Gold Star families, honoring those who lost loved ones in active military service. Due to the new layout, holiday visitors will now enter through a redesigned North Portico entrance.

Emphasizing generosity and unity, Melania Trump also joined Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, at Joint Base Andrews, where they prepared care packages and handwritten cards for deployed soldiers.

With celebrations underway, the White House is preparing to welcome tens of thousands of visitors throughout December.