GATE 2026 Exam Dates and Admit Card Download Link Explained

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is set to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit card on the official GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the website once it's available.

GATE 2026 Exam Details

The GATE 2026 exam is scheduled to take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in two shifts: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM. The exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) and will have a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours).

How to Download GATE 2026 Admit Card

To download the GATE 2026 admit card, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Log in using your enrollment ID and password

Click on the admit card tab in your candidate dashboard

Review your details and download the hall ticket for exam use

Important Details

Exam Name: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Academic Year: 2026-27

Level: Postgraduate (PG)

Stream: Engineering, Architecture

Total Marks: 100

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