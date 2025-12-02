Anand and Vaishnavi Chaitanya's Next is EPIC: Watch the Title Glimpse

EPIC - FIRST SEMESTER brings together a strong combination of cast and crew. Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya reunite after their sensational film Baby. The film marks the feature film directorial debut of Aditya Haasan, with music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios.

The glimpse opens with a backdrop set at a students’ convocation in London, where Vaishnavi Chaitanya speaks about her idea of a dream husband material. Anand Deverakonda then appears in a surprising avatar inspired by the well-known Telugu poet and singer Gaddar. A dialogue adds a playful contrast, describing it as the story of a Sekhar Kammula style hero and a Sandeep Reddy Vanga style hero kind of character of heroine. Director Aditya Haasan also continues the journey of the Rohan character from the popular 90’s series, bringing him forward as the hero in this film.

The makers describe EPIC - FIRST SEMESTER as a refreshing and emotionally rich soft love story, one that captures the innocence, conflicts and unspoken feelings of young hearts. It is presented as an unfinished story that unfolds with warmth and honesty. The film is headed toward a grand release soon, and the makers will be sharing more updates soon.

Watch Epic - First Semester Title Glimpse Here