Tere Ishk Mein vs Andhra King Taluka Hyderabad Box Office: Dhanush Dominates Ram

Tere Ishq Mein is on a strong run at the box office and in Hyderabad the film is clearly outperforming the Telugu release Andhra King Taluka. The Dhanush starrer has already crossed the fifty crore mark in India within three days, giving it solid momentum heading into the week and boosting its presence across Hyderabad multiplexes.

Andhra King Taluka, led by Ram Pothineni, has put up a fair performance with around fifteen crore collected in its first five days across India. While respectable for a regional release, the gap between the two films has widened in Hyderabad where Tere Ishq Mein is drawing significantly larger footfalls.

In the city, Tere Ishq Mein is enjoying packed shows across major multiplexes. The Blockbuster Tuesday offer has also played a major role with ticket prices ranging from ninety nine to one hundred and forty nine rupees in national chains and around one hundred and forty nine rupees in Hyderabad. The lower pricing has pulled in a strong weekday audience and kept occupancy high.

In contrast Andhra King Taluka is being screened mostly in regional theatres and premium multiplexes where ticket prices fall between two hundred and nearly three hundred rupees for prime shows. The higher pricing and comparatively limited number of shows have resulted in lower footfall and weaker traction in the city.

With Tere Ishq Mein’s nationwide momentum, attractive pricing and wide availability in Hyderabad, the film has taken a clear lead. Andhra King Taluka continues to find support among Telugu viewers but has not been able to match the pull of the Dhanush film in the city. The upcoming weekend will determine whether the gap narrows or if Tere Ishq Mein extends its dominance even further.