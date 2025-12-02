December 3 Bank Holiday or not in India?

In a notification released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it has been announced that banks across various states in the country will be closed tomorrow, December 3. This bank holiday has been declared due to the festival of St. Francis Xavier, which is celebrated annually in Goa to honor the life and service of the renowned Christian missionary.

According to the RBI holiday calendar, December 3 is marked as a holiday in Goa, and banks will remain closed on this day. Additionally, banks and government offices will also be closed in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland due to foundation day celebrations.

The RBI has announced a total of 12 holidays for banks in December, which include state festivals, local celebrations, and memorial days.

Here's a list of bank holidays in December 2025:

December 3 (Wednesday): St. Francis Xavier's Day (Goa)

December 12 (Friday): Martyrdom day of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya)

December 18 (Thursday): Death anniversary of U Soso Tham (Meghalaya)

December 19 (Friday): Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

December 20 (Saturday) and December 22 (Monday): Losoong Namsoong festival (Sikkim)

December 24 (Wednesday): Christmas Eve (Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya)

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas (National Holiday)

December 26 (Friday): Christmas festivities (Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya)

December 30 (Tuesday): Death anniversary of U Kyang Nangbah (Meghalaya)

December 31 (Wednesday): New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa festival (Mizoram, Manipur)

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly, taking into account these holidays

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