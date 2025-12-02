DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Apply for 764 STA-B & Technician-A Posts

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is gearing up to release the official notification for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 on its website — drdo.gov.in

. As per the recently issued short notice, a total of 764 vacancies will be filled for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) posts.

Key Details of DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025

Recruiting Organisation: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

Posts: Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A)

Total Vacancies: 764

Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): 561 vacancies

Technician-A (Tech-A): 203 vacancies

Application Start Date: December 9, 2025

Application Mode: Online

Official Website: drdo.gov.in

Selection Process:

Tier-I: Computer-Based Test (CBT) for screening

Tier-II: Skill or Trade Test (depending on the post)

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must meet the educational qualifications specified for each post.

Age Limit: 18 to 28 years

About the Recruitment

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 recruitment aims to bring in skilled candidates for key technical roles supporting India’s defence research and innovation initiatives. The detailed notification, including eligibility, syllabus, and exam pattern, will be released on December 9, 2025.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official DRDO website regularly for updates and ensure they complete the online application within the given window once it opens.