December 3 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Exchanges may remain open on Wednesday, December 3, for regular market operations as it will be a normal working day without any notified festival or special occasion that may impact market activity. Investors and traders can go about buying and selling with full freedom in equity, equity derivatives, currency, and commodity segments.

According to the official holiday calendars, none of the stock exchanges or major financial institutions has declared December 3 as a trading holiday. Though banks in some states would remain closed due to local holidays, such local holidays do not affect the stock market across the nation.

Both NSE and BSE will be open and will function on a usual basis. The timing for trading will be the same as that of a regular day, having a pre-open session in the morning followed by the normal market session.

Key Points for Traders and Investors

Indian stock markets are open on December 3 for normal trading.

Equity, derivatives and currency markets will function as usual.

No festival, national holiday or special observance is listed for this date.

Any regional bank holidays will not interfere with the operations of exchange. Market participants are advised to plan their trades, settlements, and investments accordingly. As always, investors should keep an eye on global cues, institutional activity, and market news that may influence trading during the session.