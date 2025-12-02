Top 10 Holiday Getaways in India for Christmas and New Year 2026

India, known for its cultural diversity and festive spirit, turns into a wonderland in December. From glittering Christmas lights to grand New Year’s Eve parties, every corner of the country comes alive with joy. As 2025 draws to a close, here are the top ten destinations to experience India’s most spectacular Christmas and New Year celebrations.

1. Bengaluru

Bengaluru dazzles with festive cheer in December. The city’s bakeries overflow with Christmas treats, streets sparkle with fairy lights, and churches echo with carols. The nightlife peaks on New Year’s Eve as music, dance, and parties fill every corner of the city.

2. Kolkata

The “City of Joy” celebrates Christmas like no other. Known locally as Boro Din, the festivities centre around Park Street, illuminated with fairy lights and live performances during the state-sponsored Christmas Carnival. Visit Bow Barracks for a nostalgic Anglo-Indian Christmas, complete with red-brick charm, carols, and community feasts.

3. Delhi

India’s capital transforms into a festive hub during December. Churches host midnight masses, and the city’s cafes and clubs organize electrifying New Year’s Eve parties featuring music, fireworks, and gourmet spreads — making Delhi a perfect year-end destination.

4. Goa

Goa becomes India’s ultimate party hotspot in December. Churches glitter with decorations, bakeries brim with Christmas goodies, and beaches pulse with music and lights. Midnight masses, beach parties, and sundowners make Goa the go-to spot for both spiritual calm and vibrant celebrations.

5. Shillong

The “Scotland of the East” celebrates Christmas with a unique charm. European-style churches, choirs, and local bakeries fill the town with festive aromas and melodies. The Ridge and Christ Church sparkle with lights, while restaurants serve special holiday feasts to welcome the New Year.

6. Kerala

Kerala’s backwaters and ancient churches set the stage for a serene Christmas. Homes glow with lanterns and stars, while people exchange gifts, cakes, and festive delicacies. Houseboat parties on the Alleppey backwaters offer a tranquil yet joyful way to ring in the New Year.

7. Udaipur

In Udaipur, celebrations take on a royal hue. Luxury palace hotels host regal New Year’s parties, while the historic Shepherd Memorial Church comes alive with prayers and carols, making it a blend of grandeur and devotion.

8. Mumbai

Mumbai’s Bandra area radiates festive energy, with Mount Mary’s Basilica and St. Peter’s Church drawing large crowds. Streets brim with Christmas trees, candies, and sparkling decorations. From rooftop parties to cruises, the city ensures a dazzling New Year’s celebration.

9. Pondicherry

This French-inspired coastal town offers a calm yet enchanting Christmas experience. Churches host midnight masses, while beaches and cafes brim with festive décor. The fusion of French and South Indian flavours in food and festivities makes Pondicherry truly special.

10. Shimla

For a snowy Christmas, head to Shimla. The hill town glows with lights, bakeries, and festive cheer. Early December snow this year added extra magic, covering Shimla, Kufri, and Narkanda in white. A ride on the Kalka-Shimla toy train completes the fairytale experience.

Whether you seek vibrant parties or peaceful winter charm, these ten destinations promise unforgettable celebrations as you bid farewell to 2025.