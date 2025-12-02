Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal to Get Married on December 7? Here's Truth Behind Viral Claim!

There was widespread chatter recently claiming that Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were all set to marry on December 7, 2025. That report is now being described as completely false. Neither the cricketer nor the musician has confirmed any new wedding date, and sources close to the families say that no such plan is in place.

The couple’s original wedding had been scheduled for November, but it was abruptly postponed after Mandhana’s father was rushed to hospital and Muchhal also fell ill. The medical emergency forced both families to call off the ceremony at the last moment. Since then, no formal announcement about a fresh date has come from either side.

The December 7 wedding date began circulating through social-media posts and unverified reports. The posts that carried this claim have since been removed, and insiders confirm that these were baseless rumours.

Neither Smriti nor Palash has shared any official update or statement confirming a new ceremony. At present, the couple and their families are focused on recovery and respecting privacy, not on public speculation.