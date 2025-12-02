Samantha’s Ex Stylist Sadhna Singh’s Comments Go Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1 at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore in an intimate wedding ceremony. Samantha shared the wedding photos on social media, and fans flooded the couple with love and congratulatory messages. However, the celebrations also drew unexpected attention toward Samantha’s former bridal makeup artist, Sadhna Singh.

Sadhna once referred to Samantha as her “partner in crime,” but the two no longer follow each other on social media, and the reason remains unknown.

Soon after Samantha posted her wedding photos, Sadhna shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, “The villain plays the victim so well.” Fans quickly assumed the message was aimed at Samantha and began attacking Sadhna online. Shocked by the abusive DMs, Sadhna posted screenshots of the messages and wrote, “These are educated, frustrated living beings with frozen brains. Stalking and abusing me.” She later shared another story saying she was completely unbothered by the drama.

Some people also trolled her personally, but Sadhna continued replying through stories, keeping her posts short, sharp and focused on the fact that she doesn’t care about public opinion. She did not disclose what caused the fallout with Samantha, choosing to keep that private.

Meanwhile, Samantha is trending for her extravagant wedding ring, reportedly worth ₹1.5 crore, featuring a rare lozenge-cut diamond surrounded by eight portrait-cut diamond petals and a 2K diamond at the center.