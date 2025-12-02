December 3 School Holiday: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Declare Holiday Due to Cyclone Ditwah

Due to Cyclone Ditiwa's impact, the government has declared Wednesday, December 3, as a holiday in all schools in states such as Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The storm has thus far been affected with torrential rains and heavy gusts of wind, so the authorities have suspended school and college activities.

Schools and colleges will remain closed in many districts like Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu owing to the cyclone's effect. The state government also declared holidays in other places like Kanyakumari, where the local festival of Kottar Peralay is being celebrated.

Schools and colleges will also remain closed in many districts of Andhra Pradesh including Tiruvannamalai, where the Karthigai Deepam festival is being celebrated.

The holiday has been declared to ensure the safety of the students and staff, since the cyclone is likely to affect the region with heavy rains and strong winds. The government has advised students and parents to avoid traveling unless utterly necessary and stay indoors.

The holiday will further run concurrently with the upcoming exams set to begin on December 10 up to December 23, and students are advised to download their question papers and prepare for the exams accordingly.

The holiday, in general, is expected to bring respite to the students and staff who have been affected by the aftermath of the cyclone.