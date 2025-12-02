December 3: Bank Holidays in These States

Banks in a few Indian states will observe a bank holiday tomorrow, December 3, as announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The holiday has been scheduled due to local festivals and state-specific celebrations. Customers in these regions are advised to plan their banking work keeping the holiday in mind.

Why There Is a Bank Holiday on December 3

The main reason for the holiday is St. Francis Xavier’s Day, which is celebrated in Goa. This festival is an important cultural and religious event in the state, and therefore, all banks in Goa will remain closed.

Apart from Goa, banks in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland will also observe a holiday. These states are celebrating their state foundation day, which is an important annual observance marking their formation and cultural heritage.

Other December Bank Holidays

The month of December has a total of 12 bank holidays, including regional festivals, memorial days, and the national Christmas holiday. Some of the important holidays this month include:

December 12: Martyrdom Day of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya)

December 18: Death anniversary of U Soso Tham (Meghalaya)

December 19: Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

December 20 & 22: Losoong–Namsoong (Sikkim)

December 24: Christmas Eve (Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya)

December 25: Christmas (National Holiday)

December 26: Christmas festivities (Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya)

December 30: Death anniversary of U Kyang Nangbah (Meghalaya)

December 31: New Year’s Eve and Imoinu Iratpa (Mizoram, Manipur)

Important Note for Customers

Even though banks will be closed in some states tomorrow, online banking and mobile banking services will continue as usual. Customers can still make transactions, pay bills, and transfer money through digital platforms.

Residents of Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland should plan their branch visits after the holiday, as banks will reopen on the next working day.