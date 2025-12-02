EPFO Launches Passbook Lite as Members Report Missing PF Entries

Salaried employees who cannot view their provident fund (PF) contributions for September and October 2025 need not worry. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has confirmed that the issue is temporary and linked to system upgrades currently in progress.

Reason for Missing PF Contributions

According to EPFO, the organisation is upgrading its Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) ledger system to enhance efficiency and transparency. As part of this phased update, passbook entries for recent wage months are being posted gradually. Hence, some members may temporarily see missing or incomplete entries in their PF passbooks.

‘Passbook Lite’ Introduced for Quick Access

To improve user experience, EPFO has launched a new feature called ‘Passbook Lite’ — a simplified version of the traditional PF passbook.

This version provides a quick view of monthly contributions, withdrawals, and running balance directly from the UAN Member e-Sewa portal.

It aims to reduce traffic load on the main passbook system and ensure smoother access during peak times.

How to Check Your PF Passbook on the UAN Member e-Sewa Portal

Visit the UAN Member e-Sewa portal

.Log in using your UAN, password, and OTP verification.

Select ‘Passbook Lite’ on the dashboard to view or download your statement.

How to View PF Passbook via the UMANG App

Open the UMANG app and log in.

Search for EPFO services and click on ‘View Passbook’.

Enter your UAN, verify using OTP, and select your Member ID to download the e-passbook.

Eligibility Checklist for Filing Online PF Claims

Members planning to file claims online must ensure:

UAN is activated and linked to a working mobile number.

Aadhaar is seeded and verified through OTP-based e-KYC.

Bank account details, including IFSC, are correctly updated in EPFO records.

PAN is seeded for final settlement claims if the service period is less than five years.

What to Expect Next

EPFO has assured that once the ECR ledger upgrade is fully rolled out, all pending PF contributions for September and October 2025 will be reflected in members’ passbooks.

Employees are advised to use ‘Passbook Lite’ or the UMANG app to monitor their accounts in the meantime.