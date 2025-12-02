Hyderabad Weather This Week, Dec 2–8: No Cyclone Ditwah Impact, Misty Mornings Ahead

Meteorological officials have stated that Hyderabad’s weather will remain largely stable over the coming week, even as a deep depression linked to Cyclone Ditwah moves southeast over the Bay of Bengal. The system, currently shifting toward the east coast, is keeping Telangana — particularly Hyderabad — outside the impact zone for now.

While no major disruptions are expected, the city may witness mild morning mist, reduced visibility, and hazy afternoons until December 8.

December 2 Forecast

Hyderabad will begin Tuesday under fog or very light mist, gradually clearing into a partly cloudy day.

Temperature: 30°C (day), 18°C (night)

Humidity: 60% to 35%

Advisory: None

December 3 Forecast

Wednesday will follow a similar pattern with early morning mist and a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

Temperature: 31°C / 18°C

Humidity: 88% to 35%

Advisory: None

December 4 Forecast

Thursday will remain partly cloudy, with haze developing post-noon.

Temperature: 31°C / 19°C

Humidity: 77% to 62%

Advisory: None

December 5 Forecast

Friday may see a reappearance of haze, accompanied by moderate cloud cover.

Temperature: 31°C / 20°C

Humidity: 60% to 54%

Advisory: None

December 6 Forecast

Saturday’s conditions remain unchanged with a hazy sky and light clouds.

Temperature: 32°C / 20°C

Humidity: 60% to 54%

Advisory: None

December 7 Forecast

Sunday will continue the trend of light haze and scattered cloud cover.

Temperature: 32°C / 18°C

Humidity: 68% to 55%

Advisory: None

December 8 Forecast

The new week is set to begin with partly cloudy skies and consistent haze throughout the day.

Temperature: 31°C / 18°C

Humidity: 70% to 41%

Advisory: None

No Cyclone Impact Expected on Hyderabad

Forecasters emphasize that despite the broader system’s link to Cyclone Ditwah in the Bay of Bengal, no weather warnings have been issued for Hyderabad. However, residents should be prepared for reduced visibility during early hours and light haze in the afternoons over the next few days.