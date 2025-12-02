Hyderabad Weather This Week, Dec 2–8: No Cyclone Ditwah Impact, Misty Mornings Ahead
Meteorological officials have stated that Hyderabad’s weather will remain largely stable over the coming week, even as a deep depression linked to Cyclone Ditwah moves southeast over the Bay of Bengal. The system, currently shifting toward the east coast, is keeping Telangana — particularly Hyderabad — outside the impact zone for now.
While no major disruptions are expected, the city may witness mild morning mist, reduced visibility, and hazy afternoons until December 8.
December 2 Forecast
Hyderabad will begin Tuesday under fog or very light mist, gradually clearing into a partly cloudy day.
- Temperature: 30°C (day), 18°C (night)
- Humidity: 60% to 35%
- Advisory: None
December 3 Forecast
Wednesday will follow a similar pattern with early morning mist and a mix of sun and clouds through the day.
- Temperature: 31°C / 18°C
- Humidity: 88% to 35%
- Advisory: None
December 4 Forecast
Thursday will remain partly cloudy, with haze developing post-noon.
- Temperature: 31°C / 19°C
- Humidity: 77% to 62%
- Advisory: None
December 5 Forecast
Friday may see a reappearance of haze, accompanied by moderate cloud cover.
- Temperature: 31°C / 20°C
- Humidity: 60% to 54%
- Advisory: None
December 6 Forecast
Saturday’s conditions remain unchanged with a hazy sky and light clouds.
- Temperature: 32°C / 20°C
- Humidity: 60% to 54%
- Advisory: None
December 7 Forecast
Sunday will continue the trend of light haze and scattered cloud cover.
- Temperature: 32°C / 18°C
- Humidity: 68% to 55%
- Advisory: None
December 8 Forecast
The new week is set to begin with partly cloudy skies and consistent haze throughout the day.
- Temperature: 31°C / 18°C
- Humidity: 70% to 41%
- Advisory: None
No Cyclone Impact Expected on Hyderabad
Forecasters emphasize that despite the broader system’s link to Cyclone Ditwah in the Bay of Bengal, no weather warnings have been issued for Hyderabad. However, residents should be prepared for reduced visibility during early hours and light haze in the afternoons over the next few days.