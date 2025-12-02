AP: IAS Officer’s Daughter Found Dead, Dowry Case Booked

A 25 year old woman, the daughter of senior IAS officer and corporation secretary Chinnaramudu, died by suicide at her parents’ home in Guntur district, police officials confirmed on Tuesday. The young woman had earlier accused her husband and his family of dowry harassment.

According to investigators, her parents grew concerned when she did not come out of the bathroom for a long time. When they forced the door open, they found her hanging. Mangalagiri DSP Murali Krishna said a case has been registered under Section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the provision that covers dowry death investigations.

The woman, identified as Madhuri Sahitibai, had reportedly been in a relationship with Rajesh Naidu, a resident of Bugganapalli in Betancharala mandal of Nandyal district. She had discontinued her B Tech studies earlier due to academic backlogs. The couple married on March 5 and informed both families two days later, after which the marriage was formally registered.

Police stated that a few months after the wedding, Sahitibai contacted her parents, alleging that she was being subjected to dowry related harassment. Her family brought her back in the first week of September. Since then, she had been staying at her parental home, where she had agreed to remain under their care.

Investigators are now gathering statements and assessing the circumstances around her death as the case moves forward.