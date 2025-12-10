December 2025 Upcoming Holidays: Full State-Wise List

December 2025 will come with a long list of bank holidays across India. This month will see a total of 19 non-working days, including weekend breaks and several regional festival holidays. Apart from the four Sundays and two scheduled Saturdays, banks in many states will remain shut on different dates for local observances and cultural events. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also confirmed holidays for Christmas and New Year-related celebrations.

National Weekend Holidays

Banks across the country will be closed on:

December 14, 21, and 28 (Sundays)

December 13 (Second Saturday)

December 27 (Fourth Saturday)

These six days make up the nationwide weekend breaks for December.

Additional Regional Holidays

Besides weekends, banks in various states will remain closed on several other dates due to regional festivals and commemorations. Here is a state-wise breakdown of the holidays:

Meghalaya – December 12, 2025: Banks will not operate to honour the death anniversary of the brave freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma.

Meghalaya – December 18, 2025: A holiday is declared to observe the death anniversary of noted Khasi poet U Soso Tham.

Goa – December 19, 2025: Banks will remain shut to celebrate Goa Liberation Day, which marks the end of Portuguese rule.

Sikkim – December 22, 2025: The traditional Losung/Namsung Festival will result in a state-wide bank holiday.

Mizoram, Nagaland & Meghalaya – December 24, 2025: Banks will be closed for Christmas Eve, a significant observance in these Northeastern states.

Across India – December 25, 2025: Christmas Day is a national holiday, and all banks will remain closed.

Mizoram, Nagaland & Meghalaya – December 26, 2025: Banks in these states will stay shut as part of ongoing Christmas celebrations.

Nagaland – December 27, 2025: Another Christmas-related closure will keep banks closed in the state.

Meghalaya – December 30, 2025: Banks will remain closed to commemorate the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a noted freedom fighter.

Mizoram & Manipur – December 31, 2025: A holiday is announced for New Year’s Eve and the local festival Imoinu Iratpa, marking the end of the month.

Summary

With a combination of weekend breaks and state-specific observances, December 2025 will have multiple bank closures across India. People planning any banking-related tasks are advised to check the dates in advance to avoid inconvenience.

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