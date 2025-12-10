Gold and Silver Rates Today, December 10: Check 24k, 22K and 18K Prices Update

Gold has long been considered one of the safest investment options, thanks to its consistent ability to retain value during inflation, economic uncertainty, and market fluctuations. For centuries, gold has symbolised wealth and stability, making it a preferred choice for investors looking for financial security. Below are the latest gold prices in India, updated daily for informational purposes.

Gold prices in India fluctuate based on a combination of global and domestic factors. International gold rates, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and local jewellery demand—especially during festivals and wedding seasons—all contribute to the final price consumers pay.

As of today, the gold rates in India are as follows:

24K gold: ₹12,943 per gram

22K gold: ₹11,864 per gram

18K gold: ₹9,707 per gram

Prices have shown slight volatility in recent days. For instance, yesterday’s 22K gold price per gram was ₹12,944, reflecting a minor drop of ₹1 today.

Silver Prices in India – December 10

Along with gold, silver also remains a popular investment and jewellery option in India. It is particularly favored in regions where silver ornaments are purchased more frequently than gold.

Today’s silver rates are:

₹190.10 per gram

₹1,90,100 per kilogram

Silver prices, much like gold, depend heavily on global market trends—especially industrial demand, which significantly influences its value.