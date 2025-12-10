School holiday list 10 December 2025; Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, J&K, Kerala & more

Several states in India have updated their school schedules for 10 December 2025, mainly due to post-Cyclone Ditwah conditions, winter weather, teacher strikes and election duties. While the cyclone has passed, its after-effects such as waterlogging, damaged roads and intermittent rain are still affecting some regions. Here is the latest state-wise situation for school holidays on December 10.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Ditwah is over, but many coastal areas are still recovering. Waterlogging, weak roads and light rain continue in some districts. There is no statewide holiday, but many affected districts may keep schools closed or change timings based on local conditions. Parents should check district announcements and school messages on the morning of December 10.

Kerala

Kerala schools were closed on December 9 and will be closed again on December 11 for local elections. Most schools are expected to be open on December 10, but some coastal and hilly districts are under rain alerts. Schools in weather-affected regions may announce last-minute changes, so parents should check school circulars early in the day.

Maharashtra

The ongoing teachers’ strike is causing disruptions in several parts of Maharashtra, especially in the Marathwada region. Many schools there may remain closed or partially functional on December 10. Schools in big cities like Mumbai and Pune are expected to run normally unless they announce internal schedule changes.

Jammu and Kashmir

Winter-zone schools in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on December 10 as part of the holiday period from December 8 to 14. Heavy fog, cold-wave conditions and early snowfall make travel unsafe, so the winter break continues as planned.

Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan

Schools in these northern states will remain open on December 10. However, dense fog and cold mornings may lead some schools to delay start times to ensure safe travel. Parents should check school timing updates.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Schools will remain open on December 10, but morning fog and colder temperatures may result in minor timing adjustments in a few areas.

On December 10, school closures vary from state to state. Southern coastal regions are still dealing with post-cyclone recovery, northern states are facing fog and winter chill, Maharashtra is impacted by a teachers’ strike, and Jammu & Kashmir continues its scheduled winter break. Parents and students are advised to stay alert to local notices and follow official school updates for the most accurate information.

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