Hardik Pandya Fires On Paparazzi For Recording GF Mahieka Improperly

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has publicly expressed his anger after paparazzi allegedly photographed his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma from an objectionable angle during an outing in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The incident triggered a strong reaction from the cricketer, who took to Instagram to condemn what he described as a blatant violation of personal space and dignity.

Hardik, who is set to make his return to the Indian cricket team after a gap since September, shared a detailed message on his Instagram Story stating that while he understands the nature of public attention that comes with fame, this particular incident went far beyond acceptable limits. He revealed that Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a restaurant when photographers reportedly captured her from an angle that no woman should ever be subjected to.

Calling the act “cheap sensationalism,” Hardik stressed that the issue is not about publicity or breaking news, but about basic human respect, especially for women. He urged media professionals to be more responsible and ethical in their approach, adding that not every moment needs to be turned into content for views.

While clarifying that he has always cooperated with the media and respects their work, the cricketer made an emotional appeal for greater sensitivity. He concluded by requesting photographers to draw clear boundaries and maintain humanity while covering public figures.

Hardik and Mahieka’s Relationship in the Spotlight

Hardik officially confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma in October 2025, just weeks after dating rumours began circulating. The confirmation came through a series of Instagram Stories in which he shared intimate moments, including a picture of the couple together in a swimming pool. In a heartfelt caption, Hardik referred to Mahieka as his “11:11 wish,” hinting at the depth of their bond.

The cricketer has since given fans regular glimpses into his personal life with Mahieka. In one of his Instagram posts titled “My Big 3,” Hardik highlighted what he considers the three most important pillars of his life — cricket, his son Agastya, and Mahieka. The post featured visuals of the couple performing a pooja together, working out side by side, enjoying a playful mirror selfie, and even sharing a tender kiss.

Past Relationships

Before Mahieka entered the spotlight, Hardik had earlier been linked to UK-based singer Jasmin Walia, who was spotted supporting him at IPL matches and was once seen on the Mumbai Indians team bus after a game. However, the two reportedly parted ways later and unfollowed each other on social media.

Hardik was previously married to actor and model Nataša Stanković. The couple announced their mutual separation last year through a joint statement, stating that the decision was taken after careful thought and in the best interest of their family. Despite the separation, the two continue to co-parent their five-year-old son, Agastya.

Hardik Pandya Miffed With Paps For Inappropriately Recording Mahieka