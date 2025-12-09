Hyderabad Weather Update: IMD Alerts Seven Districts After 5.1°C Temperature Drop

Telangana is bracing for a significant dip in temperatures today, December 9, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for seven districts. Minimum temperatures are expected to plunge 3–4°C below the seasonal norm, bringing foggy mornings and persistent chill over the next two days.

Seven Districts Under Cold Wave Alert

The IMD has placed the following districts under a yellow alert due to the anticipated cold wave conditions:

Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

Early-morning fog or mist is expected, followed by partly cloudy skies. Day temperatures may hover around 31°C, while night temperatures could fall to nearly 13°C.

The IMD added that temperatures on December 8 were already up to 5.1°C below normal, indicating intensified cooling across Telangana.

Sharp Overnight Cooling Across the State

Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) shows that 12 districts recorded temperatures below 10°C between the mornings of December 7 and 8.

The season’s lowest temperature—7.2°C—was recorded in Kohir, Sangareddy district, marking one of the coldest nights this winter.

Weather Systems Driving the Cold Spell

According to IMD, an easterly wind trough near 87°E over the southeast Bay of Bengal at lower atmospheric levels is contributing to the current cold and misty conditions across the state.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as Telangana gears up for more frigid mornings and nights. Residents, especially those i