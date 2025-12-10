Telangana Government Releases 2026 Holiday List: Full List of Holidays Calendar

The State Government has officially released the General and Optional Holidays Calendar for 2026, outlining all festival-related, national, and cultural holidays for employees across government departments. A total of 27 General Holidays and 26 Optional Holidays have been notified for the upcoming year.

General Holidays for 2026

The following festivals and national occasions have been declared as General Holidays:

Bhogi – January 14

Sankranti / Pongal – January 15

Republic Day – January 26

Holi – March 3

Ugadi – March 19

Eid-ul-Fitr – March 21

Following Day of Ramzan – March 22

Sri Rama Navami – March 27

Good Friday – April 3

Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti – April 14

B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14

Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) – May 27

Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A) – 10th Muharram – June 27

Bonalu – August 8

Independence Day – August 15

Eid Milad-un-Nabi – August 26

Vinayaka Chavithi – August 14

Sri Krishnastami – September 4

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – October 2

Saddula Bathukamma – October 10

Vijaya Dasami (Dussehra) – October 20

Following Day of Vijaya Dasami – October 21

Deepavali – November 8

Kartika Purnima & Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24

Christmas – December 25

Following Day of Christmas (Boxing Day) – December 26

Holidays falling on Sundays—such as Maha Shivaratri, Bonalu, Saddula Bathukamma, and Deepavali—have also been formally included in the notification.

Optional Holidays for 2026

Employees may avail up to five Optional Holidays from the following list of 26 occasions:

New Year’s Day – January 1

Kanumu – January 16

Shab-e-Meraj – January 17

Mahaveer Jayanti – March 31

Buddha Purnima – May 1

Rath Yatra – July 16

Varalakshmi Vratham – August 21

Rakhi Purnima – August 28

Naraka Chaturdhi – November 8

Christmas Eve – December 24

Additional optional holidays include various regional, cultural, and community celebrations throughout the year, allowing employees to personalize their holiday schedule based on tradition and preference.

Additional Guidelines

All State Government offices will remain closed on all Sundays and Second Saturdays.

General Holidays do not apply automatically to industrial establishments, public sector undertakings, public works departments, or educational institutions. Separate instructions will be issued for these sectors.

Dates of Islamic festivals such as Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, Muharram, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi are subject to moon sighting, and any changes will be announced through print and electronic media.

The 2026 holiday calendar provides employees with clarity on national, religious, and cultural observances throughout the year, helping departments plan schedules and operations well in advance.

Also read: School holiday list 10 December 2025; Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, J&K, Kerala & more