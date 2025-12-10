Telangana Government Releases 2026 Holiday List: Full List of Holidays Calendar
The State Government has officially released the General and Optional Holidays Calendar for 2026, outlining all festival-related, national, and cultural holidays for employees across government departments. A total of 27 General Holidays and 26 Optional Holidays have been notified for the upcoming year.
General Holidays for 2026
The following festivals and national occasions have been declared as General Holidays:
- Bhogi – January 14
- Sankranti / Pongal – January 15
- Republic Day – January 26
- Holi – March 3
- Ugadi – March 19
- Eid-ul-Fitr – March 21
- Following Day of Ramzan – March 22
- Sri Rama Navami – March 27
- Good Friday – April 3
- Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti – April 14
- B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14
- Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) – May 27
- Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A) – 10th Muharram – June 27
- Bonalu – August 8
- Independence Day – August 15
- Eid Milad-un-Nabi – August 26
- Vinayaka Chavithi – August 14
- Sri Krishnastami – September 4
- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – October 2
- Saddula Bathukamma – October 10
- Vijaya Dasami (Dussehra) – October 20
- Following Day of Vijaya Dasami – October 21
- Deepavali – November 8
- Kartika Purnima & Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24
- Christmas – December 25
- Following Day of Christmas (Boxing Day) – December 26
Holidays falling on Sundays—such as Maha Shivaratri, Bonalu, Saddula Bathukamma, and Deepavali—have also been formally included in the notification.
Optional Holidays for 2026
Employees may avail up to five Optional Holidays from the following list of 26 occasions:
- New Year’s Day – January 1
- Kanumu – January 16
- Shab-e-Meraj – January 17
- Mahaveer Jayanti – March 31
- Buddha Purnima – May 1
- Rath Yatra – July 16
- Varalakshmi Vratham – August 21
- Rakhi Purnima – August 28
- Naraka Chaturdhi – November 8
- Christmas Eve – December 24
Additional optional holidays include various regional, cultural, and community celebrations throughout the year, allowing employees to personalize their holiday schedule based on tradition and preference.
Additional Guidelines
All State Government offices will remain closed on all Sundays and Second Saturdays.
General Holidays do not apply automatically to industrial establishments, public sector undertakings, public works departments, or educational institutions. Separate instructions will be issued for these sectors.
Dates of Islamic festivals such as Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, Muharram, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi are subject to moon sighting, and any changes will be announced through print and electronic media.
The 2026 holiday calendar provides employees with clarity on national, religious, and cultural observances throughout the year, helping departments plan schedules and operations well in advance.
Also read: School holiday list 10 December 2025; Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, J&K, Kerala & more