Dhurandhar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar, which hit theatres last week, has quickly become a box-office powerhouse. With a runtime of over three hours, the film delivers intense action sequences and a refreshing twist to the Indian spy-verse. In just four days, it has reportedly collected nearly ₹130 crore across India, drawing strong crowds to cinemas nationwide.

For viewers who prefer the comfort of OTT streaming, the wait for Dhurandhar’s digital release may not be very long. According to a report by OTTplay, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is expected to premiere on Netflix on January 30, 2026. However, this date has not been officially confirmed by the makers or the streaming platform, so fans are advised to treat the information as speculative for now.