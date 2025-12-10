RRB Junior Engineer 2025 Recruitment Registration: Last Date Today, Dec 10; Apply for 2569 Posts

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will shut down the online application window today for the Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2025, announced through CEN 05/2025. The nationwide hiring drive, one of the biggest engineering recruitment cycles in the Railways, aims to fill 2,569 vacancies across three categories—Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

The registration process, which opened on October 31, 2025, will not be extended, officials confirmed. This makes today the final opportunity for eligible diploma and engineering graduates to submit their forms, upload documents, and complete fee payment before the portal closes.

Eligibility Criteria: Age & Educational Requirements

The RRBs have laid out detailed eligibility norms for all posts under the notification:

Age Limit (as on January 1, 2026):

Minimum: 18 years

Maximum: 33 years

Age relaxations apply for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwBD candidates and ex-servicemen as per government rules.

Educational Qualifications:

Junior Engineer (JE): Diploma or B.E/B.Tech in relevant engineering streams

DMS: Diploma in Engineering or equivalent

CMA: B.Sc. with Physics and Chemistry

How to Complete the RRB JE Application Before Deadline

The RRBs have urged candidates to ensure that all application steps are completed today, warning that incomplete or unpaid forms will be rejected.

Steps to apply include:

Confirm eligibility based on age and academic qualifications

Fill out the online form on the respective regional RRB website

Upload photo, signature, and required certificates in the specified formats

Pay the application fee through approved payment options

Download the final confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee:

General/OBC: ₹500

SC/ST/PwBD/Female/Transgender/Minority/EBC: ₹250

Partial refund rules apply upon appearing for CBT-I.

Selection Process: Multi-Stage Screening

The recruitment procedure follows a three-stage evaluation:

CBT-I: A preliminary computer-based test covering mathematics, reasoning, general awareness, and basic science.

CBT-II: A more advanced exam focusing on technical subjects relevant to the candidate’s engineering discipline.

Document Verification & Medical Examination: Verification of eligibility followed by a mandatory fitness test for railway safety roles.

Candidates selected through all stages will be appointed under Level 6 of the 7th CPC, with a basic pay of ₹35,400, plus allowances.

Next Steps After Registration

Once the application window closes, RRBs will begin scrutinising submissions before issuing the exam schedule. Candidates can expect updates soon regarding:

CBT-I tentative dates

Exam city information

Admit card release

Details of normalisation and scoring

With registrations ending today, December 10, the recruitment process now moves to its next phase. Aspirants who have completed their applications are advised to begin focused preparation for the upcoming CBT-I and CBT-II examinations.