RRB Junior Engineer 2025 Recruitment Registration: Last Date Today, Dec 10; Apply for 2569 Posts
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will shut down the online application window today for the Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2025, announced through CEN 05/2025. The nationwide hiring drive, one of the biggest engineering recruitment cycles in the Railways, aims to fill 2,569 vacancies across three categories—Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).
The registration process, which opened on October 31, 2025, will not be extended, officials confirmed. This makes today the final opportunity for eligible diploma and engineering graduates to submit their forms, upload documents, and complete fee payment before the portal closes.
Eligibility Criteria: Age & Educational Requirements
The RRBs have laid out detailed eligibility norms for all posts under the notification:
Age Limit (as on January 1, 2026):
Minimum: 18 years
Maximum: 33 years
Age relaxations apply for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwBD candidates and ex-servicemen as per government rules.
Educational Qualifications:
Junior Engineer (JE): Diploma or B.E/B.Tech in relevant engineering streams
DMS: Diploma in Engineering or equivalent
CMA: B.Sc. with Physics and Chemistry
How to Complete the RRB JE Application Before Deadline
The RRBs have urged candidates to ensure that all application steps are completed today, warning that incomplete or unpaid forms will be rejected.
Steps to apply include:
Confirm eligibility based on age and academic qualifications
Fill out the online form on the respective regional RRB website
Upload photo, signature, and required certificates in the specified formats
Pay the application fee through approved payment options
Download the final confirmation page for future reference
Application Fee:
General/OBC: ₹500
SC/ST/PwBD/Female/Transgender/Minority/EBC: ₹250
Partial refund rules apply upon appearing for CBT-I.
Selection Process: Multi-Stage Screening
The recruitment procedure follows a three-stage evaluation:
CBT-I: A preliminary computer-based test covering mathematics, reasoning, general awareness, and basic science.
CBT-II: A more advanced exam focusing on technical subjects relevant to the candidate’s engineering discipline.
Document Verification & Medical Examination: Verification of eligibility followed by a mandatory fitness test for railway safety roles.
Candidates selected through all stages will be appointed under Level 6 of the 7th CPC, with a basic pay of ₹35,400, plus allowances.
Next Steps After Registration
Once the application window closes, RRBs will begin scrutinising submissions before issuing the exam schedule. Candidates can expect updates soon regarding:
CBT-I tentative dates
Exam city information
Admit card release
Details of normalisation and scoring
With registrations ending today, December 10, the recruitment process now moves to its next phase. Aspirants who have completed their applications are advised to begin focused preparation for the upcoming CBT-I and CBT-II examinations.