Bank Holidays This Week, December 8–14, 2025: Check State-Wise Closures

Banks across several parts of India are set to observe up to four holidays this week, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar. While national holidays apply uniformly, many closures this week are due to state-specific events, elections, and weekend rules—meaning not all bank branches across the country will remain closed on the same days.

Why Bank Holidays Differ Across States

Bank holiday schedules in India are determined by three major factors:

National holidays

State/region-specific festivals, events, and elections

Weekend rules (Second & Fourth Saturdays, Sundays)

Because of this, holiday dates often vary across states.

Bank Holidays From December 8–14, 2025

🔸 December 9 — Kerala

Banks in Kerala will remain shut due to the Local Government Institutions Election 2025.

🔸 December 12 — Meghalaya

Banks in Meghalaya will stay closed to mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a respected Garo freedom fighter.

🔸 December 13 — All India

Banks across the country will observe a holiday on Second Saturday, as per RBI’s weekend guidelines.

🔸 December 14 — All India

All banks nationwide will remain closed on Sunday.

Weekend Closure

Yes, banks across India will be shut on:

December 13 (Second Saturday)

December 14 (Sunday)

Total Bank Holidays Next Week

There will be four holidays in total this week, although only two of them (Second Saturday and Sunday) apply nationwide.

Customers can continue using online banking, UPI, mobile banking, and ATM services as usual throughout the week.