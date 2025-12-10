AP Students Under Attack from Chandrababu Naidu & Lokesh’s Anti-Youth Policies: YSRCP

YSRCP leaders condemned the illegal arrest of the YSRCP Student Wing State President Panuganti Chaitanya and warned that any government that targets students cannot survive. After meeting Chaitanya during mulakat at Guntur Jail, MLC Lella Appi Reddy and YSRCP Guntur City President Noori Fatima said the coalition government has acted vindictively by arresting student leaders who were peacefully demanding the release of pending fee reimbursement dues. They demanded Chaitanya’s immediate release and the clearance of more than Rs. 7,000 crore in arrears that are forcing thousands of families into financial distress.

YSRCP leaders questioned how a government that borrowed Rs. 2.66 lakh crore in 18 months is unable to pay just Rs. 7,000 crore to safeguard students’ education. Parents are unable to afford fees, colleges are withholding certificates, and students from poor families are being pushed out of the education system. They noted that under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena were released every quarter without fail, ensuring no student suffered.

MLC Appi Reddy said questioning the government on fee reimbursement cannot be treated as a crime, but the coalition government is abusing power to silence democratic voices. Noori Fatima criticised Chandrababu Naidu for running a “Hitler-style” administration using the Red Book to suppress dissent and intimidate YSRCP cadres through midnight arrests.

YSRCP demanded the immediate release of Chaitanya, immediate payment of all pending dues, and an end to illegal arrests, warning that the government will face the consequences of underestimating student power.