Hyderabad Coldwave Alert: Temperature to Drop to 8°C on December 10 – IMD

Hyderabad is preparing for a severe coldwave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (December 10). The chilly conditions are expected to intensify over the next few days, with several parts of the city already recording temperatures below 10°C.

According to the latest IMD forecast, Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is likely to reach 31°C, while the minimum may drop to 8°C, marking one of the coldest nights of the season so far.

Hyderabad Weather Today (December 10)

Hyderabad (City): Maximum 29°C | Minimum 13°C

Maximum 29°C | Minimum 13°C Hyderabad - Hakimpet: Maximum 31°C | Minimum 16°C

- Hakimpet: Maximum 31°C | Minimum 16°C Hyderabad - Hayathnagar: Maximum 28°C | Minimum 10°C

- Hayathnagar: Maximum 28°C | Minimum 10°C Hyderabad - ICRISAT Patancheru: Maximum 28°C | Minimum 8°C

- ICRISAT Patancheru: Maximum 28°C | Minimum 8°C Hyderabad - Rajendranagar: Maximum 28°C | Minimum 10°C

Coldwave Grips Telangana: 7 Districts on Yellow Alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for seven Telangana districts—Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy—warning residents of coldwave conditions over the next two days.

The weather department’s bulletin noted:

“Mist and hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. The minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 2°C and 3°C in some regions.”

Overall, Telangana is likely to experience foggy mornings, hazy evenings, and a partly cloudy sky during the day, with maximum temperatures around 31°C and minimums hovering near 13°C.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay warm, especially during early morning and late-night hours, as temperatures continue to drop across Hyderabad and surrounding districts.