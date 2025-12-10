Hyderabad Coldwave Alert: Temperature to Drop to 8°C on December 10 – IMD
Hyderabad is preparing for a severe coldwave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (December 10). The chilly conditions are expected to intensify over the next few days, with several parts of the city already recording temperatures below 10°C.
According to the latest IMD forecast, Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is likely to reach 31°C, while the minimum may drop to 8°C, marking one of the coldest nights of the season so far.
Hyderabad Weather Today (December 10)
- Hyderabad (City): Maximum 29°C | Minimum 13°C
- Hyderabad - Hakimpet: Maximum 31°C | Minimum 16°C
- Hyderabad - Hayathnagar: Maximum 28°C | Minimum 10°C
- Hyderabad - ICRISAT Patancheru: Maximum 28°C | Minimum 8°C
- Hyderabad - Rajendranagar: Maximum 28°C | Minimum 10°C
Coldwave Grips Telangana: 7 Districts on Yellow Alert
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for seven Telangana districts—Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy—warning residents of coldwave conditions over the next two days.
The weather department’s bulletin noted:
“Mist and hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. The minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 2°C and 3°C in some regions.”
Overall, Telangana is likely to experience foggy mornings, hazy evenings, and a partly cloudy sky during the day, with maximum temperatures around 31°C and minimums hovering near 13°C.
Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay warm, especially during early morning and late-night hours, as temperatures continue to drop across Hyderabad and surrounding districts.