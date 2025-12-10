Mowgli 2025 on December 13, Premieres on Dec 12

Young hero Roshan Kanakala is gearing up for the release of his second film, Mowgli 2025, directed by National Award winner Sandeep Raj and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The film has already generated strong buzz with its teaser, songs, and trailer. In particular, the trailer that offered a deeper glimpse into the film’s world, has received an overwhelming response.

Originally slated for release on December 12, the film has now been pushed to December 13, though premieres will begin on the 12th. The makers are confident that the early premiere talk will further boost the film’s prospects. The release-date poster features the cheerful faces of Roshan Kanakala and Sakkshi Mhadolkar, while Bandi Saroj Kumar appears in an intense avatar. The story revolves around the dynamic between these three characters: the lead pair, portrayed as modern-day Rama and Sita fighting for their love, and Saroj’s character embodying a Ravana-like antagonist.

Roshan Kanakala has undergone a complete makeover for the film and will be seen performing some breathtaking stunts in what promises to be an intense drama infused with a heartfelt love story. Harsha Chemudu plays a key supporting role.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Rama Maruti M, with music composed by Kaala Bhairava. Editing is by Kodati Pavan Kalyan, production design by Kiran Mamidi, and action choreography by Natraj Madigonda.

Just three more days to witness the love and action drama in theatres.

Watch Mowgli Trailer Here