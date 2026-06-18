Venkatramayya Gari Thaluka Set for July 2026 Release

The upcoming Telugu family drama Venkatramayya Gari Thaluka, directed by Satish Avvala, is gearing up for a theatrical release in July. The film marks the acting debut of Dinesh Kumar as the lead hero and Divija Prabhakar, daughter of popular television personality Prabhakar, as the heroine.

Produced under the Komali Creations banner by Komali Mahender Thotte and Somesh Saripalli, the film features Muraleedhar Goud and Sudha in the titular roles. The makers have completed all production formalities and are currently preparing for the film's release.

Producer Komali Reflects on Her Journey

Speaking about the project, producer Komali said that she had long harbored a dream of making a film. Known as a folk singer, she said the journey of producing Venkatramayya Gari Thaluka was filled with challenges and hardships.

"I entered the film industry with a strong desire to make a meaningful movie. We faced numerous obstacles while making this film. The struggles, sleepless nights, and difficult moments have all been part of this journey. Despite the challenges, we successfully completed the film and are now preparing for its release in July. I hope the media extends its support to our movie," she said.

Release Date to Be Announced Soon

Director Satish Avvala revealed that the team will soon finalize the release date and announce it through an official press meet.

Sharing details about the storyline, the director said the film is set in a beautiful village and revolves around a respected family headed by a man named Venkatramayya.

"Today, many human relationships have become closely tied to money, and emotional bonds are increasingly turning into financial transactions. Parents sacrifice everything to raise their children with love and care, overcoming countless hardships. However, when those parents reach the final stage of their lives, even their children often struggle to look after them together. Our film highlights the greatness of parents and the values of family relationships," he explained.

Avvala added that Venkatramayya Gari Thaluka is a wholesome family entertainer designed to be enjoyed by audiences of all age groups. "We have made this film as a heartfelt family drama that people can watch and enjoy together in theatres," he said.

The makers are expected to announce the official release date and begin promotional activities in the coming weeks.