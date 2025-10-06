Bank Holidays October 6-12: Are Banks Closed for Karva Chauth and Laxmi Puja?

Banks across several parts of India will remain shut between October 6 and October 12, 2025, owing to regional festivals and RBI-mandated holidays. This stretch of holidays arrives as the festive season picks up momentum, with important observances such as Lakshmi Puja, Kumar Purnima and Karva Chauth falling in the same week. The closures will be a mix of state-specific breaks and the regular weekend offs.

Key Bank Holidays October 6–12

October 6 (Monday): Banks in Agartala and Kolkata will be closed for Lakshmi Puja, an auspicious day when devotees worship the Goddess of wealth and prosperity.

October 7 (Tuesday): Branches in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh and Shimla will remain shut for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima, festivals that are widely celebrated in these regions.

October 10 (Friday): Banks in Shimla will observe a holiday on account of Karva Chauth, a festival where married women fast for the long life of their husbands.

October 11 (Saturday): Pan India bank holiday for the second Saturday, part of the regular monthly closures.

October 12 (Sunday): All banks closed nationwide for the regular Sunday holiday.

These closures are important for customers to note, as while online banking and digital payment systems will continue as usual, services requiring in-person visits such as cheque deposits, demand drafts or locker access will not be available on these days.

This busy holiday period is part of a larger calendar for October 2025, which is packed with festive breaks including Diwali, Dussehra and Chhath Puja later in the month. As the season progresses, more region-specific closures are expected. People planning travel, business payments or cash transactions are advised to review their schedules and confirm branch availability in advance to avoid any inconvenience.