Bank Holiday Tomorrow, October 7, for Valmiki Jayanti?

On October 7, 2025, banks in several Indian states will remain closed to celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima. The holiday has been officially announced for Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Odisha.

Why the Holiday?

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti : This day marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the epic Ramayana. Devotees across India commemorate his contributions to literature and philosophy with prayers and cultural events.

: This day marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the epic Ramayana. Devotees across India commemorate his contributions to literature and philosophy with prayers and cultural events. Kumar Purnima: Primarily celebrated in Odisha and some eastern states, Kumar Purnima is a festival dedicated to Lord Kartikeya, the God of youth. Young girls observe fasts and perform traditional rituals praying for a happy marital life.

Banks and Offices

Customers should note that all major banks in the above-mentioned states will remain closed on October 7, 2025. This includes branches of nationalized banks, private banks, and cooperative banks. Banking services, including online and mobile banking, will generally remain operational, but in-branch services will not be available.

Tips for Bank Customers

Plan your cash withdrawals and deposits in advance.

Schedule any urgent transactions before October 7.

Online banking, UPI, and ATMs will remain functional, but interbank processing may be delayed until the next working day.

This dual celebration provides an opportunity for citizens to participate in cultural and spiritual activities while observing a bank holiday.