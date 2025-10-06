Delhi Declares Public Holiday on October 7 for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on October 7, 2025, to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the Ramayana. An official notification issued on Sunday confirmed that all government offices, schools, and educational institutions in the capital will remain closed on the occasion.

To commemorate the day, various programmes, processions, and tribute meetings will be organised across Delhi. The main event, led by the Department of Social Welfare, will be held at the Delhi Secretariat, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh in attendance. The programme will feature discussions on the life, teachings, and legacy of Maharishi Valmiki.

In her message, CM Rekha Gupta described Valmiki as not only the ‘Adi Kavi’ (first poet) of Indian literature and creator of the Ramayana, but also a symbol of equality, justice, and humanity. “His ideals continue to guide our society on the path of dignity, respect, and social harmony,” she said.

The Chief Minister added that the celebration is an opportunity to revisit Valmiki’s contributions to literature, philosophy, and social reform. She reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting education, social justice, and equal opportunities for the Dalit community, values deeply embedded in Valmiki’s teachings.

Officials said the public holiday would enable employees and students to participate in cultural and spiritual events across the city. Security and traffic arrangements will also be in place near key venues to ensure smooth conduct of celebrations.