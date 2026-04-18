April 20 Bank Holiday or not?

With the start of a new week, many people are checking whether April 20, 2026 (Monday), is a bank holiday or a normal working day. Here’s a clear and updated explanation.

Are Banks Closed on April 20, 2026?

No, April 20, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India.

There are no festivals, national events, or special observances scheduled on this date. According to the holiday framework followed by the Reserve Bank of India, banks will remain open and function normally.

Public sector banks will operate

Private banks will follow regular hours

All branch services will be available

State-Wise Bank Holiday Status

Bank holidays in India sometimes vary depending on regional festivals. However, for April 20, 2026:

Andhra Pradesh – Banks open

Telangana – Banks open

Tamil Nadu – Banks open

Karnataka – Banks open

Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal – Banks open

Why There May Be Confusion

The uncertainty usually comes from:

Recent bank holidays earlier in April (like April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti)

The weekend just before April 20

Since April 20 falls on a Monday with no linked holidays, it remains a regular banking day.

Digital Banking Services

Even if there were a holiday, online services would still be available. Customers can continue using:

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking

ATMs and UPI services

These remain operational 24/7.

Conclusion

April 20, 2026, is a normal working day for banks across India. Customers can visit branches and complete their transactions without any holiday-related interruptions.

Also read: Telangana Heatwave: Hyderabad Temperature Near 45°C