TCS Nashik Case: All You Need to Know

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has initiated a detailed internal review following allegations related to misconduct at its Nashik facility. The matter first came to light in March, when a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Deolali Police Station.

Company Sets Up Oversight Panel

TCS CEO K Krithivasan stated that the company has established an independent oversight committee to monitor the investigation. The panel is being led by Keki Mistry, an independent director, to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the process.

Initial Findings Show No Formal Complaints

According to the company, early reviews of internal systems and records have not revealed any complaints matching the allegations through official ethics or POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) channels. However, the investigation is still ongoing, and a detailed assessment is being carried out.

Independent Experts and Leadership Involved

The probe is being supervised by TCS President and COO Aarthi Subramanian. To strengthen the review, external advisory firms such as Deloitte and Trilegal have been brought in to provide independent guidance.

Swift Action Taken by the Company

TCS has stated that it acted promptly once the issue surfaced. Employees who are part of the investigation have been suspended until the inquiry is completed. The final findings will be submitted to the oversight panel, which will then recommend further action if necessary.

Clarification on Employee Role

The company also addressed confusion regarding an individual widely described as an HR manager. TCS clarified that the person in question was actually a process associate and did not hold any managerial or recruitment-related responsibilities.

Protests Outside Nashik Office

Meanwhile, members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest outside the company’s office in Nashik’s Indiranagar area, demanding a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Investigation Continues

Authorities and company officials are continuing their inquiries, and more details are expected once the probe is completed. TCS has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe and ethical work environment for all employees.