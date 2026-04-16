April 17 Bank Holiday or not in India?

As customers plan their banking activities, many are checking whether April 17, 2026, is a bank holiday. Here’s a clear and updated overview.

Are Banks Closed on April 17, 2026?

No, April 17, 2026, is not a bank holiday across India.

There are no major festivals, national observances, or official reasons for a holiday on this date. As per the holiday guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, banks will remain open and operate as usual.

Public and private sector banks will function normally

Standard working hours will apply

All branch services will be available

State-Wise Bank Holiday Update

Although bank holidays in India can differ by state due to regional events, no significant state-specific holiday has been reported for April 17, 2026.

Andhra Pradesh – Banks open

Telangana – Banks open

Tamil Nadu – Banks open

Karnataka – Banks open

Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal – Banks open

Overall, banks are expected to remain operational in all major states.

Why Some People Are Confused

The confusion mainly stems from recent holidays earlier in the week, particularly April 14, when banks were closed in many regions due to Ambedkar Jayanti and other regional festivals.

After that:

April 15 and April 16 were normal working days

April 17 continues the same pattern as a regular banking day

Online Banking Remains Unaffected

Even if there were holidays, digital services would continue without interruption. Customers can use:

Mobile banking apps

Net banking services

ATMs and UPI platforms

These services are available 24/7.

Conclusion

April 17, 2026, is a regular working day for banks across India, with no holiday declared. Customers can visit branches and complete transactions without any disruption.

Also read: Hyderabad Weather Today: Why Telangana Is Facing Extreme Heatwave