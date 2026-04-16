Hyderabad Weather Today: Why Telangana Is Facing Extreme Heatwave

The city is currently experiencing intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures rising sharply due to a combination of natural and urban factors. While official readings suggest temperatures around 39–41°C, the actual conditions felt on the ground—especially in urban zones—are far more severe.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the primary reason behind the soaring temperatures is the absence of cloud cover. Normally, the month of April brings light cloud formation and some atmospheric moisture that help deflect a portion of solar radiation. This year, however, the skies over Hyderabad and the broader Deccan Plateau have remained unusually clear.

As a result, the sun’s rays are striking the surface directly without any natural barrier, causing land temperatures to rise rapidly. This phenomenon, often described as a “direct solar hit,” is pushing the region into a persistent heat cycle. Several nearby areas across the plateau, including parts of northern Karnataka, are also witnessing similar extreme weather conditions.

Urban Heat Making It Worse in Hyderabad

The situation is further aggravated by rapid urbanization and declining green cover. Large stretches of the city have transformed into dense concrete landscapes, trapping heat and creating what experts call “urban heat islands.” These zones absorb heat during the day and release it slowly, preventing temperatures from dropping even after sunset.

Areas like Hitec City, Madhapur, and Gachibowli are among the worst affected. The extensive use of glass in high-rise buildings is adding another layer to the problem.

Why Hitec City Feels Hotter Than Official Readings

In the IT corridor of Hitec City, the architectural design of modern buildings is playing a significant role in intensifying heat. Many skyscrapers feature reflective glass exteriors, which do not absorb sunlight but instead reflect it back toward the ground.

During peak afternoon hours—typically between 12 PM and 4 PM—these buildings act like mirrors, bouncing solar radiation onto roads and surrounding areas. This creates a localized heating effect where temperatures feel much higher than what weather stations record.

For people working outdoors—such as delivery workers, street vendors, and daily wage earners—the “real feel” temperature in these areas can reach between 45°C and 48°C. The heat is not just from above but also radiates from surfaces around them, making conditions extremely uncomfortable and potentially dangerous.

Green Zones Offer Relief

In contrast, areas like Jubilee Hills provide a noticeable difference. Pockets with dense tree cover help block sunlight and reduce heat absorption. These natural canopies can lower surface temperatures by up to 5°C compared to heavily built-up areas just a few kilometers away.

This stark contrast highlights the importance of maintaining green spaces in urban planning, especially in rapidly growing cities like Hyderabad.

Conclusion

The ongoing heatwave in Telangana is not just a result of seasonal weather patterns but also a consequence of urban development choices. Clear skies, direct solar radiation, reduced greenery, and reflective infrastructure are all contributing to the rising temperatures in Hyderabad.

As the summer progresses, residents are advised to take precautions, limit outdoor exposure during peak hours, and stay hydrated. At the same time, the situation underlines the urgent need for sustainable urban planning and increased green cover to combat rising heat levels.

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