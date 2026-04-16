Youth OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Superhit Online

The recently released Tamil film Youth, which emerged as a major box office success, has now made its OTT debut on Netflix on April 16, 2026. The film, which also received a decent response in Telugu, is expected to attract an even wider audience through its digital release.

Made on a modest budget of around ₹6 crore, Youth turned out to be a massive hit, collecting over ₹70 crore gross worldwide. Its strong theatrical performance and positive word of mouth played a key role in its success.

Directed by and starring Ken Karunas, the coming-of-age drama is now available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to viewers across the country.

The film features a talented supporting cast including Devadarshini, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anishma Anilkumar, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh in key roles.

Youth is produced by Karuppiah C. Ram and Sulochana Kumar, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. With its OTT release, the film is likely to gain even more popularity among audiences who enjoy relatable and engaging youth-centric stories.