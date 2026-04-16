Banks Holidays for Two Days This Week – Full Details

Bank customers across India may face slight inconvenience this week as multiple bank holidays fall close together. With important festivals and weekends in between, it is advisable to plan your banking activities in advance to avoid delays.

Earlier this week, on April 14, banks in many parts of the country remained closed on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. This national observance led to closures in several states.

Continuing the trend of holidays, April 16 marks Bohag Bihu, a major festival celebrated in Assam. It is considered the Assamese New Year, and banks in the state remain closed for the occasion. However, this holiday is limited to specific regions and does not affect banking operations nationwide.

Looking ahead, April 18 falls on the third Saturday of the month. As per RBI guidelines, banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays, so services will function normally on this day. However, April 19 being a Sunday, banks across India will remain closed.

Due to this combination of holidays in the middle and towards the end of the week, certain banking services may experience delays. Customers who need to complete important tasks such as cheque clearances or demand drafts are advised to visit their bank branches in advance.

Despite branch closures, digital banking services will continue to operate without interruption. Customers can withdraw cash from ATMs and use mobile banking, internet banking, and UPI services as usual. These options ensure that routine transactions can be completed smoothly even during bank holidays.

However, services that require physical branch access—such as cheque processing, document verification, and issuing demand drafts—may be impacted. Business owners, employees, and individuals with time-sensitive banking needs should take note and plan accordingly.