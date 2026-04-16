Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Film Online

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, has made its digital debut on Netflix on April 16, 2026, following its theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film had clashed with Dhurandhar: The Revenge but failed to impress at the box office.

Now streaming in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film is reaching a wider audience across the country through its OTT release.

The digital premiere has once again put the film in the spotlight, inviting fresh reactions from viewers who missed it in theatres. Given its earlier reception, the film is expected to face strong criticism from a broader audience.

Interestingly, director Harish Shankar, who initially defended the film as his best work, recently admitted at a public event that it underperformed at the box office. This change in stance has added more attention to the film’s OTT phase.

The movie also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, and Rao Ramesh in key roles. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music by Devi Sri Prasad and background score by S. Thaman.

While the film had a disappointing theatrical run, OTT platforms have often helped films find a second life. It remains to be seen whether Ustaad Bhagat Singh can turn things around with its streaming audience.