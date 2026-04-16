Ram Charan’s Peddi Moves to June, Makers Stay Silent on Release Date

The much-awaited film Peddi, starring Ram Charan, has officially been postponed from its earlier release date of April 30, 2026. With no promotional activity in recent weeks, the delay was widely expected, and the makers have now confirmed the update.

According to the latest announcement, Peddi will now hit theatres in June 2026. However, the makers have not revealed an exact release date yet, keeping fans in suspense about the film’s grand arrival.

The team shared that almost the entire shoot has been completed, with only one song left to be filmed. They also expressed confidence in the film’s output so far. The delay is mainly to give more time for post-production work and ensure a high-quality final product.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani in key roles.

Adding to the film’s buzz, the music is composed by legendary composer A. R. Rahman. With a strong cast and crew, expectations remain high as fans now eagerly wait for the new release date announcement.