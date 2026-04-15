A Dark and Dangerous Horror Thriller Inspired by True Events

Another intriguing film packed with horror and mystery elements is set to thrill audiences soon. Leading production houses M3 Media and Maha Movies are jointly producing this project. Presented by Maharshi Kondla, the film is currently being made under the working title “Production No. 4.” With the tagline “Inspired by True Events,” the movie is already generating curiosity by hinting that it is based on real-life incidents.

The makers have released a pre-look poster, offering a glimpse into this sensational project. The intense darkness, eerie symbols, and mysterious elements seen in the poster are sending chills down the spine and raising high expectations for the film.

The film is written and directed by Suryas, while Mahendra Nath Kondla is producing it. Music is composed by Achu Rajamani. The inclusion of renowned and Oscar winning lyricist Chandrabose is an added highlight of the project. Cinematography is handled by Mirlan Nazeer, and editing is by Vamsi.

The pre-look poster has already received a positive response, and the team has announced that the official title will be revealed tomorrow. Regular shooting is set to begin next month. The team also assures that the film will be made with high technical standards.

With the intriguing pre-look poster, audiences are eagerly waiting to find out what the title will be. More details will be announced soon.