April 16 Bank Holiday or not?

As people plan their visits to bank branches, many are wondering whether April 16, 2026, is a bank holiday or a regular working day. Here’s a simple and clear update.

Are Banks Closed on April 16, 2026?

No, April 16, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India.

There are no major festivals, national events, or official notifications scheduled for this date. As per the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, banks will remain open and function normally.

All public and private sector banks will operate

Regular banking hours will apply

Branch services will be available without interruption

State-Wise Bank Holiday Status

Bank holidays in India can sometimes differ from state to state depending on regional festivals. However, for April 16, 2026:

Telangana – Banks open

Andhra Pradesh – Banks open

Tamil Nadu – Banks open

Karnataka – Banks open

Maharashtra & Delhi – Banks open

Why There Is Confusion

The confusion mainly arises because April 14, 2026, was a bank holiday in many parts of the country due to Ambedkar Jayanti and several regional festivals.Following that:

April 15 resumed normal operations

April 16 continues as a regular working day

Digital Banking Services

Even on holidays, online banking services continue to function. Customers can use:

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking

ATMs and UPI services

These services are available 24/7, including non-working days.

What Customers Should Do

Plan branch visits without worrying about closures

Complete pending banking work

Check with local branches for any rare regional updates

Conclusion

April 16, 2026, is a regular banking day across India, with no holiday affecting operations. Customers can carry out all banking activities as usual.