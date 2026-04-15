CBSE 10th Results 2026 Declared: How to Check Scores Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 Session 1 results for 2026, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students across the country. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access their results through the UMANG app.

Exams Conducted Across India

The CBSE Class 10 Session 1 examinations were held between February 17 and March 11, 2026. During this period, nearly 25 lakh students from different parts of India appeared for the exams.

The large number of participants reflects the scale at which CBSE conducts its board examinations every year.

How to Check Results

Students can easily check their marks online using digital platforms. The UMANG app is one of the official ways to access results quickly and securely.

Students are advised to keep their roll number and other required details ready while checking their scores.

Session 2 Exams for Improvement

For students looking to improve their marks, CBSE has scheduled the Session 2 examinations starting from May 15, 2026. This gives candidates another opportunity to enhance their performance and secure better results.

CBSE Class 12 Results Update

Meanwhile, students of Class 12 are also awaiting their results. As per current expectations, the CBSE Class 12 results are likely to be released in the second week of next month.

Conclusion

With the declaration of Class 10 Session 1 results, students can now evaluate their performance and plan their next steps. The upcoming Session 2 exams offer a valuable chance for improvement, while Class 12 students continue to wait for their results announcement.

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