April 16 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

Many investors are checking whether April 16, 2026, is a stock market holiday or a regular trading session. Here’s a clear and updated explanation.

Is April 16, 2026 a Stock Market Holiday?

No, April 16, 2026, is not a stock market holiday.

There are no festivals, national events, or special occasions scheduled on this date that would impact trading.

Both major stock exchanges—Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)—will remain open and operational.

Market Timings for April 16, 2026

Since it is a normal working day, trading will take place as per usual timings:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading hours: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

All segments will function normally, including:

Equity markets

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Why There Might Be Confusion

The confusion arises because April 14, 2026, was a stock market holiday due to Ambedkar Jayanti. Following that:

April 15 resumed normal trading

April 16 continues as a regular trading day

There are no back-to-back holidays affecting the markets on April 16.

Stock Market Holiday Pattern in India

Stock market holidays are generally declared on:

National holidays (Republic Day, Independence Day)

Major festivals (Diwali, Holi, etc.)

Special one-time events

Since April 16 does not fall under any of these categories, markets will remain open.

What Traders Should Know

Trading and investments can be carried out without interruption

No changes in settlement cycles

Normal liquidity and participation expected

Conclusion

April 16, 2026, is a regular trading day for Indian stock markets. Both NSE and BSE will operate normally, and investors can continue their trading activities without any holiday disruption.